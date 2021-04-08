LETTER: Rep. Susie Lee touts the stimulus for Nevada

Susie Lee speaks during a rally. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the April 2 Review-Journal, Rep. Susie Lee takes credit for all of the benefits set to flow to Nevada from the recent $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. A deeper look at the numbers shows how Nevada is being screwed.

Nevada has a population of about 3 million and is to receive about $3 billion. This is about $1,000 per person. Add in the $1,400 per person direct payments, and we are getting about $2,400 each. Yet the stimulus bill spends $1.9 trillion, and the U.S. population is about 330 million. So our fair share of the money would be $5,750 per person. Each of us gets $2,400 and has to pay back $5,750 plus interest.

Rep. Lee should be ashamed of herself, not taking credit.