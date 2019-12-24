47°F
Letters

LETTER: Rep. Susie Lee votes for impeachment

Ellen Shaw Henderson
December 23, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

On Dec. 18, my congressional representative, Susie Lee, voted — along with almost every other Democrat lemming in the House — to impeach President Donald Trump. Never mind that not one statutory crime, let alone a high crime, was included in the articles of impeachment. Never mind that “obstruction of Congress” illustrates nothing more than constitutional illiteracy.

Instead, I have a question for Rep. Susie Lee: In the very likely event that Mr. Trump is re-elected next year, and in the unlikely event the House remains in Democrat hands, and in the highly unlikely event you are re-elected to again represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, do you plan on participating in further partisan attempts to impeach the president, again and again? Do you plan to continue wasting time and taxpayer money while neglecting the needs and wishes of your constituents? Because if you are determined to take part in serial impeachments, we the people, have the right to know in advance of the 2020 election for your congressional seat.

