Letters

LETTER: Rep. Susie Lee wants to bail out state and local governments

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
June 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In her Tuesday op-ed, Rep. Susie Lee calls for more federal money to bail out state and local governments. Bad idea. When states, counties and cities are short of funds, they can raise taxes. They thus collect real money, unlike the make-believe money the federal government prints to add to the debt.

Calling on the feds to print more funny money to bail out every budget in the country is not a viable plan. It’s the easy way out. Our national debt is blown up with trillions in new spending. Who will pay that off?

Only 50 percent of us pay income tax. Does the federal taxpayer’s “fair share” include bailing out every government in the country? Rep. Lee thinks so. I don’t.

LETTER: Defunding the police?
Elaine Harman Las Vegas

Excessive demands may turn off many sympathetic to protesters.

LETTER: Protesters chant, “No justice, no peace”
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

If you are advocating “no peace” and turn to violence, looting, damaging property and setting fires, then I strongly support the actions of the police.