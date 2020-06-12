LETTER: Rep. Susie Lee wants to bail out state and local governments

Rep. Susie Lee speaks. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

In her Tuesday op-ed, Rep. Susie Lee calls for more federal money to bail out state and local governments. Bad idea. When states, counties and cities are short of funds, they can raise taxes. They thus collect real money, unlike the make-believe money the federal government prints to add to the debt.

Calling on the feds to print more funny money to bail out every budget in the country is not a viable plan. It’s the easy way out. Our national debt is blown up with trillions in new spending. Who will pay that off?

Only 50 percent of us pay income tax. Does the federal taxpayer’s “fair share” include bailing out every government in the country? Rep. Lee thinks so. I don’t.