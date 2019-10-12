LETTER: Rep. Susie Lee’s impeachment explanation was devoid of facts

Rep. Susie Lee. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rep. Susie Lee lists reasons for impeachment which are just more false claims (Tuesday Review-Journal). She lists the president’s call to a foreign country to interfere in our election, but fails to mention that DNC operatives were sent to Ukraine, Australia, Italy and England to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. How about the Steele report completely financed by Hilary Clinton and the DNC to influence the 2016 election?

The White House interfered with the lawful release of the whistleblower complaint? Laughable. The leaker had nothing but secondhand information and went to Adam Schiff to compose a letter to the inspector general just days after the regulations which defined a whistleblower were secretly changed. The letter did not match the leaker’s notes taken after the call. By the way, the transcript of Mr. Trump’s call with Ukraine has been released. Rep. Lee should read it.

The president used taxpayer funds as a bargaining chip? Democrats, again, have failed to provide proof. On the other hand, Joe Biden is on tape bragging about holding up $1 billion if a Ukrainian official was not fired. Three congressmen sent a letter threatening to withhold appropriations to Ukraine if it didn’t cooperate with the Mueller investigation. Another senator threatened the same withholding of funds if Hunter Biden was investigated.

Rep. Lee’s op-ed was devoid of any facts and is continued propaganda spewed by the Democratic “collective,” which has failed the past three years.