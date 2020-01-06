LETTER: Rep. Susie Lee’s impeachment vote doesn’t nullify any Trump votes

Rep. Susie Lee. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

In his Dec. 26 letter to the editor, Bob Kaluza stated that Rep. Susie Lee’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump tended to “nullify” his vote for Mr. Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Kaluza might wish to rethink his position in view of the fact that Mr. Trump lost the Nevada popular vote in that election and received none of the state’s six electoral votes.

In that light, it is specious to characterize Rep. Lee’s decision in favor of impeachment as nullifying votes that were cast for Mr. Trump in 2016. Rather, her decision is more appropriately characterized as ratifying the votes of the Nevadans who voted against Mr. Trump.