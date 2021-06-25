LETTER: Reparations story raises questions

(Getty Images)

In regard to the June 20 article in the Review-Journal, “11 U.S. mayors commit to develop reparations pilot projects,” in which the aim is to set an example for the federal government on how a nationwide program could work: So people who never owned slaves will pay people who never were slaves. How ridiculous is this? My ancestors fought and died in the Civil War to end slavery. Will I be eligible for reparations, too?