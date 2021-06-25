87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Reparations story raises questions

Russell Boyd Las Vegas
June 24, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In regard to the June 20 article in the Review-Journal, “11 U.S. mayors commit to develop reparations pilot projects,” in which the aim is to set an example for the federal government on how a nationwide program could work: So people who never owned slaves will pay people who never were slaves. How ridiculous is this? My ancestors fought and died in the Civil War to end slavery. Will I be eligible for reparations, too?

MOST READ
1
Resorts World Las Vegas: Explore the megaresort
Resorts World Las Vegas: Explore the megaresort
2
Las Vegas woman accused of killing teen in ‘love triangle,’ police say
Las Vegas woman accused of killing teen in ‘love triangle,’ police say
3
Phil Hellmuth completes sweep of Daniel Negreanu, earns $350K
Phil Hellmuth completes sweep of Daniel Negreanu, earns $350K
4
Golden Knights switch goaltenders for must-win Game 6 in Montreal
Golden Knights switch goaltenders for must-win Game 6 in Montreal
5
World’s most technologically advanced resort opens Thursday on the Strip
World’s most technologically advanced resort opens Thursday on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST