94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Report shined the light on official’s shenanigans

John Cahill Henderson
July 2, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles talks to a reporter in his Las Vegas office Wed ...
Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles talks to a reporter in his Las Vegas office Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German proved the power of the pen is still mighty and reinforced the adage it is unwise to quarrel with a man who buys ink by the barrel.

I found only one incumbent elected official who lost a primary in the recent election, and that incumbent placed third against two largely unknown candidates who had never before run for any office.

German’s expose of turmoil and patriarchal shenanigans brought light to critically needed changes in the somewhat obscure county office of the Public Administrator. Printed truth beat the endorsements of the biggest political players in town. Nice.

Thank you Jeff German, his editor and the Review-Journal.

MOST READ
1
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
2
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
3
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
4
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
5
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST