LETTER: Report shined the light on official’s shenanigans

Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German proved the power of the pen is still mighty.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles talks to a reporter in his Las Vegas office Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German proved the power of the pen is still mighty and reinforced the adage it is unwise to quarrel with a man who buys ink by the barrel.

I found only one incumbent elected official who lost a primary in the recent election, and that incumbent placed third against two largely unknown candidates who had never before run for any office.

German’s expose of turmoil and patriarchal shenanigans brought light to critically needed changes in the somewhat obscure county office of the Public Administrator. Printed truth beat the endorsements of the biggest political players in town. Nice.

Thank you Jeff German, his editor and the Review-Journal.