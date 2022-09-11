81°F
LETTER: Reporter was a rare breed

Jagdish Patel Las Vegas
September 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the arrest of an elected county official in connection with the death has drawn national attention and renewed concern about attacks on journalists. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeff German was a hero and an ace investigative journalist. He exposed the inner workings of corrupt crooks and criminals. He was an old-fashioned, hardworking, persevering reporter who was pursuing the facts many didn’t want to be made public. Mafia and lawbreaking politicians and businessmen must have hated him.

The Review-Journal has become a better newspaper because of his work and the work of his colleagues. Let’s hope the tradition of exposing lawbreakers and cheaters continues in Mr. German’s absence. Journalism is contained on the internet now, but we need brave and dedicated people such as Jeff more than ever. He will be missed by Las Vegas and Nevada.

