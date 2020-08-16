98°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Reporting on Nevada’s failed unemployment call center was right on target

Kristi Cobb Las Vegas
August 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Aug. 9 article by Subrina Hudson on the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and the Alorica call center was excellent, one of the best and most informative I have read on what is really going on.

I am one of those who cannot get through — ever. The process is obviously not monitored, as this article confirms. I feel completely hopeless when it comes to ever receiving my unemployment. I have been waiting since April and hanging by a thread. DETR officials hired the cheapest call center to assist in this process — and this is what you get: No monitoring of calls, inaccurate or no reporting to whomever they should be reporting all the lost calls to, etc.

A job well done by your staff. Please keep writing and reporting articles like this.

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
‘Le Reve’ at Wynn Las Vegas permanently closes
‘Le Reve’ at Wynn Las Vegas permanently closes
3
Company to lay off 940 employees at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Company to lay off 940 employees at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
4
More than 223K mailed ballots returned undelivered in primary
More than 223K mailed ballots returned undelivered in primary
5
Las Vegas man was picture of health before he died from COVID-19
Las Vegas man was picture of health before he died from COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Racism a ‘public health crisis’?
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Seldom, if ever, has an article disturbed me more than “Racism deemed health crisis” in the Nevada Section of the Aug. 6 Review-Journal.