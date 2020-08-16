LETTER: Reporting on Nevada’s failed unemployment call center was right on target

The Aug. 9 article by Subrina Hudson on the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and the Alorica call center was excellent, one of the best and most informative I have read on what is really going on.

I am one of those who cannot get through — ever. The process is obviously not monitored, as this article confirms. I feel completely hopeless when it comes to ever receiving my unemployment. I have been waiting since April and hanging by a thread. DETR officials hired the cheapest call center to assist in this process — and this is what you get: No monitoring of calls, inaccurate or no reporting to whomever they should be reporting all the lost calls to, etc.

A job well done by your staff. Please keep writing and reporting articles like this.