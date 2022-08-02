LETTER: Republic trash trucks spewing trash

Republic trucks are lined up at Republic Services' disposal facility Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Driving on Interstate 215 recently, I once again noticed all the trash along the freeway. A moment later, a Republic Services garbage truck passed me and, as usual, every few seconds trash got loose and litter flew out. I have seen the exact same thing happen when a transfer trailer is taking a load to Apex dump.

Republic Services is without a doubt a contributor to the freeways looking so dirty. It seems like the company can do a better job securing its loads. And one last thought: Because the company contributes to the mess, it would be nice to see an Adopt A Highway sign by Republic Services.