LETTER: Republican debate was an embarrassment

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

The GOP debate last week was a national embarrassment. Six out of the eight people on the podium said if Donald Trump were a convicted felon and the party’s nominee, they would vote for him for president. That shows the quality of choice that Trumpers and the Republican Party have forced upon the American people.

Let’s be very clear: Six out of the eight candidates on that stage blowing dog whistles at the bottom third of the electorate are very comfortable putting a convicted felon in the White House.

They didn’t make this up on their own. It is a reflection of their supporters in this country. Thinking patriotic Americans will not vote for any of these clowns. I fully realize those candidates must blow dog whistles at their base just to be nominated. Unfortunately for them, thinking Americans — the real patriotic kind — were also listening Wednesday night.