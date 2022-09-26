86°F
LETTER: Republican governors cross the line on immigration

John Carrier Las Vegas
September 25, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at PortMiami in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The governors of Texas and Florida have joined in harmony with the human smugglers. By providing interstate transportation to illegal immigrants, they are guilty of aiding and abetting criminal behavior. Any vehicle or other means of transportation can be seized by authorities at the destinations and would be subjected to forfeiture. Time for the Department of Justice to step in.

