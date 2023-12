Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

While Donald Trump screams “election interference” about his upcoming legal trials, House Republicans are readying an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Isn’t this election interference?

In that vein, why is it that Republicans are so focused on protecting unborn children when, after birth, they advocate for abolishing Obamacare and allowing students and young adults to bring AK-47s to schools?

Can you say “hypocrisy”?