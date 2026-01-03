LETTER: Republican permitting reform bill leaves much to be desired

LETTER: Holiday foods are indeed at risk because of global warming

Permitting reform is an important topic and Congress should work on a solution in 2026, but your Monday editorial leaves out misleading information about the SPEED Act.

That bill, which passed the House, contains language that favors out-of-state gas and coal, while allowing the administration to cancel permitted clean-energy projects, including offshore wind. Large scale projects need certainty that permits will have the force of law and not be subject to the whims of a president of either party.

A better framework for permitting reform would be that of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, which includes Nevada Democrats Susie Lee and Steven Horsford. This framework stresses issues important to Nevada, including building out transmission to facilitate renewable energy, focusing on grid upgrades and removing the current administration’s block on solar and wind.

Permitting should streamline processes to remove red tape while still allowing protection for critical habitats, cultural sites and environmental needs. It also should protect Nevada’s clean energy economy.