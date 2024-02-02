LETTER: Republicans again play Charlie Brown

Same old same old on immigration. It’s a pattern over almost half a century.

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The controversy over illegal immigration reminds me of the “Peanuts” cartoon in which Lucy [Democrats] would promise to hold the football while Charlie Brown [Republicans] would kick it. Lucy would always betray poor Charlie Brown and pull the football back, leaving him humiliated and injured.

The president “promises” to do something (that he should be doing already) if the GOP caves and helps pass legislation designed to do just the opposite of what is supposedly intended. Sound familiar? It’s a pattern over almost half a century.