Letters

LETTER: Republicans again play Charlie Brown

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
February 1, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The controversy over illegal immigration reminds me of the “Peanuts” cartoon in which Lucy [Democrats] would promise to hold the football while Charlie Brown [Republicans] would kick it. Lucy would always betray poor Charlie Brown and pull the football back, leaving him humiliated and injured.

The president “promises” to do something (that he should be doing already) if the GOP caves and helps pass legislation designed to do just the opposite of what is supposedly intended. Sound familiar? It’s a pattern over almost half a century.

LETTER: Don't worry, Kamala is up to the task
LETTER: Don’t worry, Kamala is up to the task
Elfriede Lesnick Terry Cloud Mesquite

She has the experience and shares Joe Biden’s position on the issues that concern the American people.

LETTER: Crime and punishment
LETTER: Crime and punishment
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Loitering on a pedestrian bridge or a deadly DUI, which is worse?

LETTER: The front door is wide open
LETTER: The front door is wide open
Brandon Taylor Henderson

If your front door was kicked in, would you leave the front of your house open while you demand that legislation be passed to improve the quality of doors, or would you replace your door and then lead a crusade against sub-par door standards?

LETTER: Biden cares more about Ukraine than our border
LETTER: Biden cares more about Ukraine than our border
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Biden: No Ukraine money, no border security. It is incredulous that a president would need cajoling to do the right thing for the American people unless he gets his way.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The problem with red-light cameras
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

If we use cameras, government transportation officials must monitor the system. It is a good idea, but it can be abused.

