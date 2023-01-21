44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Republicans again trot out Big Lie about debt ceiling

Jim Graham Las Vegas
January 20, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

It’s time to raise the federal debt limit and, once again, it’s time for the great Republican lie about raising the debt ceiling. The lie is that the debt ceiling is somehow related to spending. It is told to convince the uninformed and gullible that raising the debt ceiling will allow the national debt, and spending, to increase.

Truth is, the debt ceiling has has nothing to do with spending and everything to do with the amount of money that the United States can borrow in order to repay the interest on our debts.

The United States has accumulated massive debts from things such as unfunded wars and GOP tax cuts for the rich (no new revenue to pay for the cost). As much as the conservatives hate to hear it, passing big spending legislation without paying for it has contributed to the overall size of the national debt.

It’s like paying down your credit card after making a purchase. If you don’t make your payment, the credit agency will lower your credit rating and not extend any more credit. Spending will not increase if the debt ceiling is raised, but the United States will lose standing with its creditors if payments are not made to the outstanding debts. The U.S. credit rating for has already been lowered. That is like a slap in the face to this country.

Raising the debt limit allows us to pay our bills. Only Congress can authorize new spending. The economies of the rest of the world rise and fall on the U.S. economy. Destroying our credit by refusing to raise the debt limit not only hurts the United States, it hurts the rest of the world that depends on the U.S. economy as well.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
3
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
4
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
5
Who made this mysterious artwork on a plateau overlooking Las Vegas?
Who made this mysterious artwork on a plateau overlooking Las Vegas?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski
Steve Wideen Las Vegas

Retired RJ sports writer brought a smile to reader’s face.

More stories for you
VICTOR JOECKS: Protecting Social Security requires changing it
VICTOR JOECKS: Protecting Social Security requires changing it
Treasury taking ‘extraordinary measures’ on debt limit
Treasury taking ‘extraordinary measures’ on debt limit
EDITORIAL: The fiscal cliff looms; nothing to see here
EDITORIAL: The fiscal cliff looms; nothing to see here
EDITORIAL: Biden’s plan to increase student debt
EDITORIAL: Biden’s plan to increase student debt
Best Payday Loans: Fastest Advances and Payday Loan Apps in 2023
Best Payday Loans: Fastest Advances and Payday Loan Apps in 2023
LETTER: A tale of two Congresses
LETTER: A tale of two Congresses