LETTER: Republicans are termites, ostriches

Perhaps the Republican Party should change its symbol from an elephant to an ostrich or a termite.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Perhaps the Republican Party should change its symbol from an elephant to an ostrich or a termite.

Some Republicans bury their heads and deny the legality of the 2020 election and the presidency of Joe Biden. They refuse to believe in the seriousness of COVID-19 although more than 500,000 Americans have died from the disease. Every year, the United States has more frequent and more violent weather events, but they believe climate change is a liberal lie.

Maybe more dangerous are those who are like termites. They support laws that would prevent eligible citizens from voting because they might vote against Republicans. They consider the Jan. 6 violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol acceptable and representative of citizens peacefully protesting. They also quietly or not so quietly support domestic terrorism, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and systemic racism. As termites slowly destroy the foundation of a building, so these termites are destroying the very foundations of our democracy.

If Republicans truly love this country and the Constitution, as they claim, they would work to solve critical national and state issues instead of aggravating them.