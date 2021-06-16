LETTER: Republicans aren’t the only ones who have changed over the years
John F. Kennedy wouldn’t recognize the modern Democratic Party.
Regarding Robert Bencivenga’s Saturday letter lamenting why today’s obstructionist GOP doesn’t return to the (more reasonable) GOP of the Eisenhower era, he should also recognize that today’s radicalized Democratic Party bears no resemblance to the Democratic Party of Ike’s era. Ike’s successor, the much-revered JFK, would undoubtedly be considered a right-wing Republican by the standards of today’s Democrats.