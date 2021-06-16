97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Republicans aren’t the only ones who have changed over the years

Jerome Brick Mesquite
June 15, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
John F. Kennedy smiles at the Stork Club in New York. (AP Photo/File)
John F. Kennedy smiles at the Stork Club in New York. (AP Photo/File)

Regarding Robert Bencivenga’s Saturday letter lamenting why today’s obstructionist GOP doesn’t return to the (more reasonable) GOP of the Eisenhower era, he should also recognize that today’s radicalized Democratic Party bears no resemblance to the Democratic Party of Ike’s era. Ike’s successor, the much-revered JFK, would undoubtedly be considered a right-wing Republican by the standards of today’s Democrats.

MOST READ
1
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
2
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
3
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
4
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
5
McCarran tops out at 114; slightly hotter Wednesday expected
McCarran tops out at 114; slightly hotter Wednesday expected
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Congress needs to properly fund the Peace Corps
Daniel Lindbergh Lang North Las Vegas The writer is the Nevada advocacy coordinator of the National Peace Corps Association.

Ensuring our public health here at home also requires global engagement to address present and future pandemics abroad.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
LETTER: Prices going up and up
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

All of this is directly attributable to President Joseph Biden throwing trillions of dollars into the economy that were simply not needed..

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: COVID shots and bailouts
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

What’s the big deal about showing a vaccination card?