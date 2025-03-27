LETTER: Republicans embrace unlimited executive power

Those not versed in the history of our country argue that a president should be permitted to define the scope of his own authority, without reference to the judicial system. I disagree. But then, I have a lengthy law enforcement background, and I took high school civics.

My party, the Republican Party, advocates unlimited presidential power. Under this theory, any person may be detained, imprisoned and even “disappeared” on order of the executive, without charges or trial, let alone due process. This position cannot be attributed to party leadership. It is the mandate of street-level GOP voters who bought it, own it and wear it. They have accepted in advance the consequences, even if seemingly adverse to their own interests.

The irony is, such voters have virtually guaranteed that a Democrat or a non-MAGA Republican will re-take the presidency in a few years, if not sooner — and this will probably continue on a permanent basis. The backlash has already begun. Yes, we will have elections in 2028, and beyond. When the new president takes office, it will be interesting to see what the position of my party will be on the question of unlimited presidential power.