Letters

LETTER: Republicans might want to find another candidate

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, Friday, May 31, 2024, in New York. ...
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, Friday, May 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
A protester screams at police as as Portland protests continue reaching 100 consecutive nights ...
LETTER: Where’s the news on ‘peaceful’ protesters?
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Clark County health district bureaucrats run amok on gym pools
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles
Douglas Bell Henderson
June 4, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

With Donald Trump facing jail time, it may be time to consider an alternative Republican candidate and save the party from certain defeat. In the old days, party leaders would already be conducting backroom conversations and undertaking private polls in advance of the convention. One has to wonder whether this may be happening behind the curtain now that the jury has spoken. If Mr. Trump is unavailable to serve, the Republican convention in July could be really wild.

Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles
Robert S. Hadfield Las Vegas

Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles. These car owners must be made to pay their fair share of the cost of roads. Put an end to this insanity now.

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Barefoot and pregnant?
Kathy Knapp Henderson

We ladies have had to fight the bulk of the 20th century to be recognized, educated and rewarded.

