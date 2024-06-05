LETTER: Republicans might want to find another candidate
Trump means certain defeat. If Mr. Trump is unavailable to serve, the Republican convention in July could be really wild.
With Donald Trump facing jail time, it may be time to consider an alternative Republican candidate and save the party from certain defeat. In the old days, party leaders would already be conducting backroom conversations and undertaking private polls in advance of the convention. One has to wonder whether this may be happening behind the curtain now that the jury has spoken. If Mr. Trump is unavailable to serve, the Republican convention in July could be really wild.