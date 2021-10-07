74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Republicans need abortion issue to drive voters

Jim Riley Las Vegas
October 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

I can’t believe every Republican in Congress thinks abortion should be a crime. But that is the way they vote. Democrats favor labor, Republicans favor management and owners. There are more workers than bosses, so Republicans need other issues, such as abortion, gun control and low taxes. The GOP will never let the abortion issue go away because it needs the votes. No man should have a vote about something he can’t do.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos’ new southwest valley resort has name, county approval
Station Casinos’ new southwest valley resort has name, county approval
2
Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments
Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments
3
Raiders lose running back to toe injury
Raiders lose running back to toe injury
4
DRAWING BOARD: The new babysitter
DRAWING BOARD: The new babysitter
5
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST