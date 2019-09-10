LETTER: Republicans only things worse than Democrats

They’re selling us down the river while low-information voters cheer them on.

President Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity speak. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Take a look at Republican leadership in this country through the lenses of two storylines.

First, let’s offer thoughts and prayers while enabling mass gun violence.

Second, let’s take California to court for having the audacity to demand cleaner, more efficient cars.

The only thing worse than a Democrat is a Republican.