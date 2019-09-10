82°F
Letters

LETTER: Republicans only things worse than Democrats

Brian Terenzini Las Vegas
September 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Take a look at Republican leadership in this country through the lenses of two storylines.

First, let’s offer thoughts and prayers while enabling mass gun violence.

Second, let’s take California to court for having the audacity to demand cleaner, more efficient cars.

They’re selling us down the river while low-information voters cheer them on.

The only thing worse than a Democrat is a Republican.

LETTER: Green energy and destruction in the Bahamas
J.J. Schrader Henderson

I wonder what the status of a “green” Bahamas would be after days of no sunlight and sustained 170 mph winds that most likely would have destroyed all the windmills and solar panels.

LETTER: Freudian slip
By James Moldenhauer, North Las Vegas

An recent article unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.

LETTER: Landlord rights
By Marcia Romano, Las Vegas

This letter is in response to Tuesday’s article about a nonprofit law firm in Las Vegas that advises tenants who are facing eviction.

LETTER: Walmart wrong
By Bob Jack, North Las Vegas

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.

LETTER: Wasted food
By Jaden Biggs, Las Vegas

We receive free lunches at Centennial High School. While that sounds like it would be great, it is not.

LETTER: Timing questioned
By Knight Allen, Las Vegas

I write in response to Professor Thomas McAffee’s column last Sunday, “Steering us away from oligarchy.”

LETTER: Emissions omission
By Dirk Dahlgren, Las Vegas

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

LETTER: District games
By Jim Hayes, Las Vegas

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Expensive energy
By Norman Rogers, Las Vegas

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts.