LETTER: Republicans should dump Trump

Peter B. McMurran Henderson
July 22, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In his recent visit to Las Vegas, Donald Trump recklessly continued to espouse the Big Lie. For those Republicans still in denial: Take the loss and find a 2024 candidate who holds conservative principles — such as the rule of law — as a platform rather than believing the pathetic whining of a puerile has-been.

For those of you interested in facts rather than falsehoods, read the recently released report “Lost, Not Stolen” produced and endorsed by several legal and political conservatives which examined every claim of fraud or irregularity that supposedly changed the result of the 2020 presidential election. Among other findings, they found that a statistically significant number of the electorate voted down-ballot for the Republican candidate while not voting for Mr. Trump.

In addition, the report details every case brought in every court in six battle ground states, Nevada among them. The report concludes that Mr. Trump and his supporters had their day in court and failed. The report shows that the cases were lost because of a lack of evidence and/or dismissed outright.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump could not care less about the rule of law, but his insurrectionist followers are going to jail and more soon will be. Move on Republicans. Dump Trump.

