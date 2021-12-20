LETTER: Republicans suddenly discover crime as an election issue

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A Democrat administration is in charge, so now — all of a sudden — crime is rampant. When has crime been rampant before? Easy. During the Clinton days, during the Obama days and now during the Biden days.

The conservative playbook is the same: Scare the hell out of voters. Whether it’s those scary Muslims or those dope-dealing Mexicans or those Black men with guns in Chicago, let’s scare those voters. Don’t worry about the truth. Just scare them into voting Republican. Often, the GOP playbook is pretty obvious.