LETTER: Republicans trying to undermine the democratic process

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and the state Republican Party need to stop abusing the courts and making baseless accusations of voter fraud. It is ridiculous to believe (as he claims) that 15,000 people were willing to commit a felony by voting for Joe Biden in one state and then coming to Nevada to vote again for Mr. Biden. Also, Mr. Laxalt claims another 500 people were willing to commit a felony by submitting ballots of deceased people, all for Mr. Biden. Stop trying to undermine the democratic process.