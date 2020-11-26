47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Republicans trying to undermine the democratic process

Marvin Botwinik Las Vegas
November 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and the state Republican Party need to stop abusing the courts and making baseless accusations of voter fraud. It is ridiculous to believe (as he claims) that 15,000 people were willing to commit a felony by voting for Joe Biden in one state and then coming to Nevada to vote again for Mr. Biden. Also, Mr. Laxalt claims another 500 people were willing to commit a felony by submitting ballots of deceased people, all for Mr. Biden. Stop trying to undermine the democratic process.

MOST READ
1
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
2
Regulator gives guidance to casinos for new capacity restrictions
Regulator gives guidance to casinos for new capacity restrictions
3
2 arrested on suspicion of stealing copper from city light pole
2 arrested on suspicion of stealing copper from city light pole
4
Nevada tops 3K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time
Nevada tops 3K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time
5
Woman gave ‘vampire facials,’ posed as nurse, police say
Woman gave ‘vampire facials,’ posed as nurse, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: Forced COVID vaccinations aren’t the way to go
Don Dieckmann Henderson

While we are forcing folks to change their attitudes, shouldn’t we compel everyone to agree with everyone else so we can end the diversity of thought that has helped make America great?

(AP)
LETTER: On the virus and ‘exponential growth’
Jeffrey Nunn Henderson

The Nevada Hospital Association recently decreed that they are experiencing an “exponential growth” of COVID hospitalizations. Do they even know what that phrase means?

Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish
LETTER: No excuse for keeping Clark County schools closed
Jim Beckham Jr. Henderson

Who are the “medical experts” advising Gov. Steve Sisolak and the officials at the Clark County School District who are telling them that we should not open our schools?