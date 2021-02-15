LETTER: Republicans want it both ways on Trump

Why were they afraid of their own supporters?

(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Why did Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and the other loyal Trump Republicans in Congress hide when the supporters of Donald Trump entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6? Surely they weren’t afraid of the base to whom they declare allegiance?

Why didn’t the 139 House and eight Senate politicians who voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win talk to their people so that the election protest could have ended peacefully with no one having to die?

It seems hypocritical to me to be afraid of the people you say you are aligned with. Something is wrong with this picture. These Republicans can’t have it both ways. You don’t run away from the people you profess to support.

Supporters of ex-President Trump should be wary of these “fair-weather friends” who care only about your vote at the polls.