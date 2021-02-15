46°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Republicans want it both ways on Trump

Maureen McFarland Mesquite
February 14, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated February 14, 2021 - 9:49 pm
Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File
(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Why did Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and the other loyal Trump Republicans in Congress hide when the supporters of Donald Trump entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6? Surely they weren’t afraid of the base to whom they declare allegiance?

Why didn’t the 139 House and eight Senate politicians who voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win talk to their people so that the election protest could have ended peacefully with no one having to die?

It seems hypocritical to me to be afraid of the people you say you are aligned with. Something is wrong with this picture. These Republicans can’t have it both ways. You don’t run away from the people you profess to support.

Supporters of ex-President Trump should be wary of these “fair-weather friends” who care only about your vote at the polls.

MOST READ
1
Balcony fire causes minor injuries at Las Vegas Strip resort
Balcony fire causes minor injuries at Las Vegas Strip resort
2
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
3
Daytona 500 postponed for first time ever; race set for 9 a.m. Monday
Daytona 500 postponed for first time ever; race set for 9 a.m. Monday
4
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
5
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: The impeachment sham
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

Vindictive Democrats obsessed with Donald Trump.

(NDOT)
LETTER: NDOT’s HOV lane fixation
Marc Olson Las Vegas

Las Vegas-area drivers today are frustrated with HOV lanes that they can’t use.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: UNLV administration stands up to campus authoritarians
Joe Stockman Henderson

Two Democrat UNLV student organizations tried to get UNLV to revoke student organization status for a campus chapter of the national conservative student group Turning Point USA.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Democrats will regret killing the filibuster
Victor Moss Las Vegas

Everyone claiming that the Senate should end the filibuster ought to ask themselves if they favor national reciprocity for concealed gun carrying.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Forget the Trump impeachment trial
David Macbeth Las Vegas

Forget impeachment. It is a political trial that solves nothing. Prosecute Donald Trump for insurrection under criminal law. Why?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: HOV lanes are a waste of money
Mike Hansen Las Vegas

HOV lanes made a lot of sense when they were “express lanes” and got lots of use, and I’d be very happy if local HOV lanes went back to being express lanes.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: Vaccines and ZIP codes
Gary Good Las Vegas

My wife is older than 70 and has gone online every day since the vaccine became available. She just received an email listing pharmacies that had the vaccine. They were both in the hardest-hit ZIP codes.