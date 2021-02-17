LETTER: Republicans will pay for tying themselves to Donald Trump

The Democrats gave the Republicans two opportunities to rid their party of ex-president Donald J. Trump, and they did not take advantage of it.

Now Senate leader Mitch McConnell has sternly rebuked him for his actions to overthrow our government after he voted to acquit him for the second time in the impeachment proceedings. In his rebuke, he indicated that Mr. Trump could and should end up paying for his crimes against the government.

Well, Mr. McConnell, after four years of bowing to your leader, why now? It took you more than four years to realize what an albatross he was to you and your party. I think you expect the Biden administration and the Democrats to bail you out. I hope that does not occur.

You and your group made your beds; now you must sleep in them. The barking dog may keep you all waking you up at night for the next four years.