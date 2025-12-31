48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Resolutions for Congress

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
More Stories
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
LETTER: Sprawl is bad
(Getty Images)
LETTER: GOP shouldn’t worry about the midterms
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Government waste and incumbent politicians
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: The Democratic obsession with Donald Trump
Phil Winter Henderson
December 30, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

As we head into 2026, we the people desperately hope Congress can finally work together, use common sense and produce meaningful policy. The checklist that follows is offered with a touch of humor, but the issues behind it are no joke. When Congress gets it wrong — or shuts down the government — everyday families pay the price. Humor aside, these are serious concerns that demand Congress’s attention in the year ahead.

Congress enjoys many privileges, typically justified by leadership and competence. Those privileges should be earned — with results and common sense. Members must:

Listen to voters before donors — just once to see how it feels. Read constituent letters past “Dear congressperson.” Follow the rules they write for everyone else. Balance the budget (or at least pretend it matters). Remember that public service is a term, not a career.

They should stop blaming the other party for everything, tell the truth even when it doesn’t poll well and treat regular Americans like the boss — because they are.

As a bonus, they should vow to earn back public trust — with civility, honesty and transparency.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
LETTER: Sprawl is bad
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Las Vegas needs to think long term.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Too many orange cones
David Hyzy Las Vegas

Our local politicians need to rethink their obsession with destroying major roadways.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve
T. Mayer Las Vegas

I was taught from a young age that respect for those in law enforcement was expected, and that if you were ever in a situation where an officer gave you an order, you followed it … period.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Blame Nevada voters for high power costs
John M McGrail Las Vegas

Your statement that, “Nevada consumers who are upset at high utility costs should direct their ire to state policy makers” is way off the mark.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @btesfaye)
LETTER: Local BLM land sales?
Pat Russell Henderson

Land could be free for first-time home buyers.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Rain, rain go away
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

Homeowners should be careful not to water when wet weather comes to the valley.

MORE STORIES