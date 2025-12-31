LETTER: Resolutions for Congress

As we head into 2026, we the people desperately hope Congress can finally work together, use common sense and produce meaningful policy. The checklist that follows is offered with a touch of humor, but the issues behind it are no joke. When Congress gets it wrong — or shuts down the government — everyday families pay the price. Humor aside, these are serious concerns that demand Congress’s attention in the year ahead.

Congress enjoys many privileges, typically justified by leadership and competence. Those privileges should be earned — with results and common sense. Members must:

Listen to voters before donors — just once to see how it feels. Read constituent letters past “Dear congressperson.” Follow the rules they write for everyone else. Balance the budget (or at least pretend it matters). Remember that public service is a term, not a career.

They should stop blaming the other party for everything, tell the truth even when it doesn’t poll well and treat regular Americans like the boss — because they are.

As a bonus, they should vow to earn back public trust — with civility, honesty and transparency.