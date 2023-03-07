LETTER: Resort chiefs missing the boat on Nevada lottery
I have a suggestion to the resort industry, which objects to a Nevada state lottery. They need to rethink that. It actually could bring more customers into their resorts.
If we get a lottery, the resorts could volunteer to set up lottery ticket stations. It would definitely bring in some new customers. It would also give these ticket buyers a chance to take advantage of the resort’s amenities — hit a slot or two on the way out, maybe get a bite to eat or take in a show.
I think gaming officials are missing out on a potential moneymaking opportunity. Some of the 200,000 people who cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets would be coming into the resorts instead.
I buy the tickets, but I very rarely go to the resorts on the Strip. If they had lottery sales, I’d be there and most likely spend some time in them.