Letters

LETTER: Resort chiefs missing the boat on Nevada lottery

Paul Trigili Las Vegas
March 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
People, including Bill Tousius of Las Vegas, right, wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the ...
People, including Bill Tousius of Las Vegas, right, wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store near Primm in 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I have a suggestion to the resort industry, which objects to a Nevada state lottery. They need to rethink that. It actually could bring more customers into their resorts.

If we get a lottery, the resorts could volunteer to set up lottery ticket stations. It would definitely bring in some new customers. It would also give these ticket buyers a chance to take advantage of the resort’s amenities — hit a slot or two on the way out, maybe get a bite to eat or take in a show.

I think gaming officials are missing out on a potential moneymaking opportunity. Some of the 200,000 people who cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets would be coming into the resorts instead.

I buy the tickets, but I very rarely go to the resorts on the Strip. If they had lottery sales, I’d be there and most likely spend some time in them.

The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Highway robbery!
Curtis Williams Henderson

Another year, another $500 to keep a license plate on my very common car here in Nevada. It’s ridiculous.

