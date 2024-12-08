LETTER: Resorts World should be kind to locals

Resorts World, characterized as “struggling,” should get off the PR track and get on the customer track. How? Get rid of those (to me) onerous and deceitful “resort fees.” Then offer free parking to all who patronize the resort as long as they spend a minimum of $50 during a visit (on shows, dining, shopping or gambling combined) and then validate their parking ticket.

Hotel guests would greatly benefit from those changes and room occupancy numbers should go up. In my view (and business experience) to be seen as gouging potential guests by nickel and diming them with outrageous fees is not helpful to the bottom line. My wife and I went to Circa shortly after it opened to check it out and were charged $10 to park with no option to get our parking ticket validated. We have never returned.