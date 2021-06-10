91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Restorative school discipline and liberal wishful thinking

George Evashwick Bullhead City
June 10, 2021 - 4:02 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2021 - 4:29 pm

I read with both amusement and bemusement Tara Raines’ May 30 commentary, “Spare the rod.” It was very typical of the idealistic, unrealistic magical thinking of most liberals.

Does Ms. Raines realize that students who frequently swear at teachers, occasionally assault them and cause classroom disruption that makes it almost impossible to instruct motivated students are desperately in need of some form of discipline that makes an impact on behavior?

As with most liberal academics, Ms. Raines plays the race card, references vague and in-vogue trends without citing actual studies and offers no real solutions to real problems.

I spent 16 years in a large public school system as a behavioral health counselor for at-risk students. I have seen first-hand that discipline, accountability and structure are necessary for these students to achieve academically.

MOST READ
1
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
2
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
3
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
4
Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say
Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say
5
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A vehicle passes the Mesquite Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Mesquite. (Ellen ...
LETTER: Mesquite as Peyton Place?
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

There’s a negative being written about the nice town of Mesquite, but as a 10-year resident I think it’s a wonderful place

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: COVID and Chinese labs
John Burke Henderson

From my experience, do not expect to see unlimited access to a Chinese laboratory.