LETTER: Restricing the size of new pools?

Swimming pool area at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

While we, in Las Vegas, face one of the longest droughts ever, the Las Vegas Valley Water District has proposed a change that would restrict new pool sizes in single-family homes to 600 square feet, saving 3.2 million gallons a year from evaporation. That seems like putting a Band-Aid on a severed artery.

Why not address the real issue and limit the number of new developments? With each new home being built, that’s an average of 82,000 gallons a year. That’s 820 million gallons a year for 10,000 new homes.

The water level in Lake Mead continues to drop and local water managers seem to turn a blind eye to actions that will see an immediate reduction in our valley’s water consumption. Now is the time to take measures before we reach the point where we turn on a faucet and nothing comes out.