Letters

LETTER: Restrictions on law enforcement can be good and not so good

Frank R. DiNicola Henderson
June 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

You can tear down statues; ban flags; change food products and nicknames; kneel on fields, courts and rinks; talk on entertainment stages and speak on pulpits, soapboxes, platforms and social media. No matter the race, color, uniform, sex or religion, one thing remains the same. Bad people will still do bad things.

With restrictions and new guidelines for law enforcement at the city, state and federal levels, there will be more drugs, crime and threats of terrorism. Yes, some things will be changed for the better. But some things will continue to worsen.

