Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal COVID data reports serve a useful purpose

Jim Strom Las Vegas
July 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

I appreciate your daily (during the week) reports relating to COVID infection rates. But I believe there is a lot more valuable information you could provide.

Specifically, why not report information that demonstrates the impact of vaccinations on the severity of the infection. For example: total new cases, total hospitalizations and total deaths out of those who are vaccinated.

From the limited information I’ve seen, I believe this data would show the remarkable effectiveness of the vaccine in not only preventing infection but also reducing the severity, if contracted. Wouldn’t this type if information help persuade more people to step up and get vaccinated?

