LETTER: Review-Journal does a service with dental board stories

When I read the Tuesday story on the state dental board denying the freedom of speech to a patient trying to discuss his complaint, I had to pull out my driver’s license to make sure I was still living in the United States (“Patient in story warned”). I am very surprised that Gov. Steve Sisolak did not jump on this. Now is the time we will learn whether the governor is truly a man of action or captive to other voices.

Bravo to Arthur Kane of the Review-Journal investigative team for some very heroic work. I am proud to be a subscriber.