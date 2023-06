George McPhee, Golden Knights president of hockey operations, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights won the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

I would just like to compliment you on your excellent coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup. Everything you did was very appropriate. It was definitely a feel-good moment for all Las Vegans, and you did an excellent job. Thank you.