LETTER: Review-Journal enabled a rogue president

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In your Nov. 6 editorial chastising Nevada’s legislative Democrats for causing the delays in the vote count, you state that this had eroded public confidence and thus enabled President Donald Trump’s legal team and the conspiracy theorists. You continue and say “there has yet to be any substantive evidence to indicate that the final tally will be anything but legitimate.”

But you fail to note that the conspiracist-in-chief is Mr. Trump. You blame his lawyers, but as in the past your editorial board has not held Mr. Trump himself accountable. Do you think his lawyers do anything but act as per his instructions?

Over the past four years, the Review-Journal has consistently failed to condemn any of Mr. Trump’s egregious behaviors and statements except in such rare oblique criticisms. These have always been a parenthetical note burred at the end of your editorial rants about the evils of the Democratic Party.

During the campaign, Mr. Trump repeatedly stated that the only way he could lose is if the election were corrupt. He consistently claimed that mail-in ballots are fraudulent. You were silent on these false and destructive statements.

On Nov. 4 at his White House press statement, he embarrassed the United States, describing us as being no better than a banana republic. He ranted from a list of talking points, repeating over and over his many baseless and unsubstantiated accusations about election fraud by the Democrats. He asked for the voting to stop where he was ahead and to continue where he was behind.

We should not be surprised. It was classic Donald Trump, unfettered by never having been called out by people such as the Review-Journal, which could and should have. You are complicit in enabling Mr. Trump’s behavior.