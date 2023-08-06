99°F
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal, GOP run cover for dangerous Donald Trump

Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas
August 5, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

In response to the Review-Journal’s Wednesday editorial about the GOP continuing to press Hunter Biden:

It is very clear that the GOP and the Review-Journal are trying to provide a deflection from the unprecedented charges brought against Donald Trump. Joe Biden is not implicated in anything his son did or did not do, no matter how hard the GOP or the newspaper pretends he was.

Mr. Trump is now indicted in three different cases and is facing 78 felony charges, with more to come possibly in Georgia. This is one of biggest and most important stories in U.S. history, yet Republicans and the Review-Journal mainly try to run cover for Mr. Trump, either directly or tacitly in support of this outrageous and dangerous individual without contemplating the nature and seriousness of the crimes of which he is accused.

Both are feckless, cartoonish and wholly disappointing as one of the major political parties in this country and one of the major institutions of journalism in Nevada.

