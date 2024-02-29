LETTER: Review-Journal investigative reporting a community asset

(Getty Images)

The decent residents thank the Review-Journal investigative reporting for not leaving us in the dark. No one should be above the law. You expose the cover-ups and corruption. Yet the “keep it in house, sweep it under the rug, we got your back, don’t rock the boat” mentality continues. Public servants are set with unsustainable benefits and pensions. I was curious why the former outside hired Henderson police chief was pushed out. Absolutely pathetic.