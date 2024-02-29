56°F
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal investigative reporting a community asset

Dean Kaneko Henderson
February 28, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

The decent residents thank the Review-Journal investigative reporting for not leaving us in the dark. No one should be above the law. You expose the cover-ups and corruption. Yet the “keep it in house, sweep it under the rug, we got your back, don’t rock the boat” mentality continues. Public servants are set with unsustainable benefits and pensions. I was curious why the former outside hired Henderson police chief was pushed out. Absolutely pathetic.

LETTER: FBI comes after its own trusted informant
Rick Kern Incline Village

Remember when the Democrats lectured us on the importance of never revealing the identity of a confidential informant? Apparently, when you provide the FBI with information about a sitting president taking bribes from Ukraine, all bets are off.

LETTER: Alabama IVF court ruling a result of ignorance
David Adams Las Vegas

It is apparent that the justices on the Alabama Supreme Court either did not understand the process of IVF, or are, frankly, religious nutcakes who don’t give a damn.

LETTER: A’s plans an insult to Las Vegas fans
Frank A. Soto Jr. North Las Vegas

The A’s short-term goal of staying in Oakland, with fallback plans of Salt Lake City and Sacramento is a slap in the face of Las Vegas baseball fans.

