LETTER: Review-Journal investigative stories vital to the community

Stan Olson Weiser, Idaho
December 15, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Most people are aware that the newspaper industry is going through an economic change that makes in-depth investigative reporting economically difficult, yet this type of information is of great value to the community.

Your recent stories on “Flawed discipline” involving fired public employees who were reinstated by mediators, are the type of coverage necessary for an informed society.

If the “bad apples” think that no one is watching and can get away with their shabby behavior, all of us will become victims of their selfish and misguided lack of decency.

