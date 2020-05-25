LETTER: Review-Journal judicial debates a helpful tool for voters

I have spent many hours watching the Review-Journal debates involving our many judicial candidates. When I first opened my mail-in ballot, I was overwhelmed. Then, when I ran a search for information on the first race listed, the only thing I found was your interview with the one candidate who answered your request.

As I watched that interview and all the other debates, I was pleased to see that you asked mostly the same questions of all candidates, with a few new ones tailored to the particular candidates. I was surprised at how much information you were able to elicit in such a short time, and I appreciate your giving us apples to compare with apples. Due to the Review-Journal, I was able to make a fairly educated choice in most races.

It is possible that the candidates who did not participate in the debates are excellent, but the world is run by those who show up, and they didn’t. Again, thank you for fair reporting, and thank you for making these videos available to us.