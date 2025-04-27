LETTER: Review-Journal photographer captured the moment
An incredible photo.
What a riveting picture on the front page of Wednesday’s Review-Journal. Kudos to photographer Bizu Tesfaye, who captured an absolutely incredible moment. You can see and viscerally feel the emotion of the people personally affected by a horrendous stabbing incident on the Strip. You can experience their pain. The miracle here is that these stricken souls are not seeking revenge but offering forgiveness. God bless them all. This photo deserves a Pulitzer.