LETTER: Review-Journal photographer captured the moment

Vern DiGiovanni, left, the father of a stabbing victim Maris DiGiovanni, Anna Westby, second left, who survived the attack after being stabbed in the back, and family members attend the sentencing of Yoni Barrios, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a series of fatal stabbings on the Strip, at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

What a riveting picture on the front page of Wednesday’s Review-Journal. Kudos to photographer Bizu Tesfaye, who captured an absolutely incredible moment. You can see and viscerally feel the emotion of the people personally affected by a horrendous stabbing incident on the Strip. You can experience their pain. The miracle here is that these stricken souls are not seeking revenge but offering forgiveness. God bless them all. This photo deserves a Pulitzer.