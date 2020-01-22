LETTER: Review-Journal reporters do a public service with stories on Alpine fire

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The front page of the Jan. 12 Review-Journal fulfilled an important responsibility. The headline stated “Did a gap in fire inspections put Alpine apartments at risk?” The story was the work of reporters Jeff German, Rachel Crosby, Michael Scott Davidson and Glenn Puit.

Through their diligent reporting, the four performed a vital service to Las Vegans, especially those who live in deteriorating apartments and motels. You did not see these details on any Las Vegas television station.

The city’s fire marshal regrets his office failed to inspect the Alpine apartments for almost three years. Two days after a fire killed six residents and injured another 13 at the downtown motel, city inspectors found 42 fire code violations. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the findings “intolerable.” City Councilman Cedric Creer vowed to “do our due diligence.”

None of that will bring back six lives.

We can hope, however, that the Review-Journal’s reporting prompts city officials to make certain every low-income housing facility is inspected regularly.

Commendations to the reporters for doing their jobs well. They dug into the story in ways TV reporters are rarely allowed to do.