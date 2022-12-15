LETTER: Review-Journal should be more liberal

I believe you have seen the last of me when this subscription expires. Frankly, it seems a little silly to pay to get aggravated, which happens every Sunday reading your “Viewpoints” section.

Nevada’s urban centers are predominately Democratic. So why does our largest newspaper exclusively feature right-wing pundits? The most annoying author would undoubtably be the pompous Victor Davis Hanson, he who travels with a dark cloud seemingly attached to him. With him, it is either great exaggeration or outright fabrication, and I have yet to read even a hint of possible solutions to all of the dread he sees around him.

Mr. Hanson seems to be representative of the Republican Party at present, with its desire to burn everything down without offering solutions and policy. There lies the explanation as to why the GOP did so poorly at the midterms. Well, that and the nutjobs masquerading as viable candidates.