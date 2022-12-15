41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal should be more liberal

Richard A. Hebert Las Vegas
December 14, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

I believe you have seen the last of me when this subscription expires. Frankly, it seems a little silly to pay to get aggravated, which happens every Sunday reading your “Viewpoints” section.

Nevada’s urban centers are predominately Democratic. So why does our largest newspaper exclusively feature right-wing pundits? The most annoying author would undoubtably be the pompous Victor Davis Hanson, he who travels with a dark cloud seemingly attached to him. With him, it is either great exaggeration or outright fabrication, and I have yet to read even a hint of possible solutions to all of the dread he sees around him.

Mr. Hanson seems to be representative of the Republican Party at present, with its desire to burn everything down without offering solutions and policy. There lies the explanation as to why the GOP did so poorly at the midterms. Well, that and the nutjobs masquerading as viable candidates.

MOST READ
1
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
2
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
3
3rd arrest made in Summerlin shooting; police say woman lured teens
3rd arrest made in Summerlin shooting; police say woman lured teens
4
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
5
Station Casinos looks to build 600-room hotel-casino in Henderson
Station Casinos looks to build 600-room hotel-casino in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
LETTER: Nevada is flush with money
Tom Robinson Las Vegas

“A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”