LETTER: Review-Journal stories highlight winners and losers

Thomas Hayden Henderson
February 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The two front-page stories in your Saturday edition were a perfect example of the contrast between winners and losers.

First was the uplifting story of the North Las Vegas police officer and his wife, and their commitment to providing better lives for the children who experienced the terrible tragedy of having their father murdered, apparently by their mother. The compassion and concern officer Nick Quintana and his wife have demonstrated by their actions show a level of basic goodness and absolute unselfish motivation not often seen in today’s angry society. In my eyes, they truly can be counted among those whose personal values we see as examples of winners.

Then of course, came the second story, “AG candidate in feud with former ally.” The disgusting example of how political ambition can turn some people into self-centered, self-important, self-promoting, back-stabbing, double-dealing, narcissistic, power hungry “climbers.” For these people, the primary and perhaps only motivation in life consists of, “What’s in for me?” And in my eyes, they truly can be counted among those whose personal values we see as examples of losers.

