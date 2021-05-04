75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal stories on bad cops ignore the good officers

James Jacobs Las Vegas
May 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I have been in law-enforcement for 20 years and have recently retired. I made mistakes, like anyone in any job has done in their past. The only point of the Review-Journal’s recent articles digging into past police officer mistakes is to hurt officers on and off the job (“Flawed discipline,” April 25). What about writing articles on all the officers who got hurt on the job? What about those who are on disability and can’t go back to work?

Spend a day with police officers and then tell me how it feels. You will have a different perspective. On the worst day of your life, a police officer will be there to help you.

MOST READ
1
How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
2
Fox 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
Fox 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
3
First-time homebuyers face long odds in Las Vegas’ red-hot market
First-time homebuyers face long odds in Las Vegas’ red-hot market
4
Raiders cautiously optimistic after draft, busy offseason
Raiders cautiously optimistic after draft, busy offseason
5
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Competitive eater Miki Sudo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
LETTER: Competitive eating is highly dangerous
Melvina Donovan Las Vegas

Will people wait until there is a death from this very detrimental activity, which they consider a sport, to realize its harmful consequences?