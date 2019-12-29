LETTER: Review-Journal stories provide perspective and appreciation
Thank you for covering stories throughout 2019. The Review-Journal reporting on injuries, auto accidents and apartment fires burning and leaving residents without anything provides us an appreciation of plain everyday life. I am simply thankful for having enough food to eat, a roof overhead and to wake up in the morning and feel good.
I will look forward to 2020 with a thankfulness for continued ordinary living.