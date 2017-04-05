LETTER: Review-Journal weather page needs some work

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read the front-page article in Sunday’s paper by Review-Journal editor Keith Moyer ballyhooing the changes made in the paper. He stated, ”We were careful to retain all existing content while adding new content.” Apparently, he did not review his new weather page.

The size of the word “weather” has quadrupled, taking up much more space. The “Seven-day forecast for Las Vegas” strip across the top is larger, yet harder to read. The yellow ink almost blends right into the color of the paper itself.

The “Regional Forecast” map is entirely gone.

The very worst change to this section is that the list of “National Cities” has shrunk from 145 to 30. This listing was very helpful for a quick glance before traveling.

Please Mr. Moyer, review what the weather page looked like before the change and what it looks like now. Do you really think the change is for the better? I think you will honestly agree with me, and I hope you bring back the regional forecast map and the 145 national cities list.