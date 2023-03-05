56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal’s accountability push deserves support

Randy Sanders North Las Vegas
March 4, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Clark County Medical Coroner autopsy reports shot in the RJ studio in Las Vegas, Friday, March ...
Clark County Medical Coroner autopsy reports shot in the RJ studio in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Thank you for your recent efforts to hold elected and unelected bureaucrats accountable through your “What Are They Hiding?” initiative. I realize this is not a new policy by your newspaper, but I’m thrilled you have decided to shine more light on the issue.

As a former Texas newspaper editor and a past president of the Texas Freedom of Information Foundation board, I have had a long-standing interest in watching governmental agencies work. Newspapers have been watchdogs for their communities in this country since before its founding. I’m delighted the editors of the Review-Journal take that role seriously.

Transparency is vital to our freedoms. Politicians frequently run on a platform that highlights transparency, only to turn blind following their election. After all, they do know better than I what is good for me (I say in jest).

Your newspaper receives a lot of criticism — some justified, most not — but on this issue you are completely correct. As a taxpayer and one of your readers, I appreciate you and your staff.

MOST READ
1
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
2
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
3
Convicted Las Vegas killer overdosed on meth, coroner rules
Convicted Las Vegas killer overdosed on meth, coroner rules
4
Raiders leave Indianapolis with more clarity on draft plans
Raiders leave Indianapolis with more clarity on draft plans
5
3 women linked to robbery before police shooting
3 women linked to robbery before police shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
LETTER: Make the wild mustang our state horse
Lisa Kirk Las Vegas

I was delighted to hear that the Nevada Senate was considering legislation to designate the wild mustang as Nevada’s state horse.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Henry Ruggs DUI case drags on
Monterey Brookman Las Vegas

All this folderol switching court rooms and judges is simply delaying the inevitable.

More stories for you
IN RESPONSE:
IN RESPONSE:
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The woke wrecking machine
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The woke wrecking machine
VICTOR JOECKS: COVID reversals show importance of free speech
VICTOR JOECKS: COVID reversals show importance of free speech
COMMENTARY: Is AARP putting profits over the interests of its members?
COMMENTARY: Is AARP putting profits over the interests of its members?
CARTOON: Lights out
CARTOON: Lights out
Graney: Vipers again can’t finish job, lose in crazy ending
Graney: Vipers again can’t finish job, lose in crazy ending