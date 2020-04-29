86°F
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal’s biases are showing

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
April 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal editorial board continues to ignore reality about the environment. In Thursday’s editorial about Earth Day and environmental predictions, why did you leave out the fact that more than 90% of scientists are sounding the alarm bell on global warming? Why did you also omit the fact that the current administration has rolled back more than 90 environmental regulations allowing pollution and lung diseases to come roaring back?

A great example of a newspaper loving the echoes of its own biases.

